Cryptocean 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,804.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $923,578.90 and $3,804.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

