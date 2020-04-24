Cryptonex Market Cap Achieves $95.86 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00022807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $95.86 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.02568875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00213417 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

