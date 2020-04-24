CryptoPing Market Cap Achieves $182,194.21 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $182,194.21 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02563183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00212657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.