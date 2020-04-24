Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of CMI opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.