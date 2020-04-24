Curecoin Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $14,076.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00593756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006656 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,493,987 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

