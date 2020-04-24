Curet Myriam Sells 3,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $513.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

