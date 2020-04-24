Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBBYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised Cybg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CBBYF stock remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares. Cybg has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

