Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO David C. George Buys 4,273 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

