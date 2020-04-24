Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Todd Burrowes Buys 2,564 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

