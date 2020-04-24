Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Acquires $24,979.50 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Matthew R. Broad purchased 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,979.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,743.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

