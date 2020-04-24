Databroker (DTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,172.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.22 million and $6,172.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.04480332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.