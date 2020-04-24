Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 20,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $818,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion and a PE ratio of -267.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

