DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0823 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $40,223.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coindeal, Crex24 and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004249 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00053151 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

