DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Hits $454,133.21

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 15% lower against the dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $454,133.21 and $1,500.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000223 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.