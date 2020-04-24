Desire (DSR) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $9,314.90 and approximately $5,975.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,560.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $189.40 or 0.02505225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.03176961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00594329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00806960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00074600 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00027365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00585217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

