Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $418,214.96 and approximately $97.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00807847 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

