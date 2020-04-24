Discovery Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,078 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 2,894 call options.

DISCA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 186,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,506. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

