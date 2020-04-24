Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $350.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.57.

NYSE DPZ traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $368.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,787. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average of $299.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

