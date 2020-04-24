Douglas Emmett (DEI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2020 – Douglas Emmett was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – Douglas Emmett was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Douglas Emmett is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Douglas Emmett had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Douglas Emmett had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Douglas Emmett was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 323,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 315,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

