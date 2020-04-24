Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

