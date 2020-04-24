Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 8,418 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

UNP stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.