Dynamite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $97,833.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Dynamite has a market cap of $176,156.93 and approximately $97,833.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00006179 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00073309 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00422872 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001009 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 159.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010685 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004389 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 847,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,708 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

