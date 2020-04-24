E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $124,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, April 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $118,350.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $56,383.52.

On Monday, March 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $200,087.80.

On Wednesday, February 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $176,605.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $175,435.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $660.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 71.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanterix by 15.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.