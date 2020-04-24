Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,482. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 242,333 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

