Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Shares of ECL traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.20. 558,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

