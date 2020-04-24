Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

