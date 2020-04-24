Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.32-4.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.32-$4.62 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.98. 93,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,709. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

