Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

Shares of EW stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.04. 1,317,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,615. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

