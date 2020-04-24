Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.93. 4,414,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,701. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after buying an additional 369,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

