Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,660 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $42,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

