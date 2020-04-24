Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 268.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.93. 5,689,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

