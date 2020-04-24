Ellyn Shook Sells 1,251 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACN opened at $172.90 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.