Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 24,206 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Compass Point began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.73. 2,118,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

