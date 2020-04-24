Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 740,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

