Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 220.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,273 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $378,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,938. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NEM stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $63.11. 6,910,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

