Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,729 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $31,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,212. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

