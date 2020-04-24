Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,607 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $27,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Shares of ALXN traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 164,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,646. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

