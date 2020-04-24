Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 711,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

