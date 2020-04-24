Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 19,424 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

