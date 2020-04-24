Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.55. 2,007,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

