Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $23.38 Million Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 351,837 shares during the quarter. Store Capital accounts for 2.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of Store Capital worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 342,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,607. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Store Capital news, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

