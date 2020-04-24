Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,252 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,107,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,086,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

