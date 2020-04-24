Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,440.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. 187,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,504. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

