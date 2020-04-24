Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $13.40 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,363.04. 24,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,192. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,383.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,814.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

