Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 439,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. G.Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $38.24. 5,518,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

