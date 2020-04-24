Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.01. 98,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

