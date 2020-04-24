Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 146,561 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,561 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 5.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $60,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. 339,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,634. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

