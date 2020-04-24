Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 39,479 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. 2,160,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

