Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 426,665 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 305.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 1.85% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

