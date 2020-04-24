Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 5,726 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Ameren comprises about 2.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ameren worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.